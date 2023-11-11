James Reid, Issa Pressman no longer follow each other on Instagram

Have James Reid and Issa Pressman called it quits? Fans were intrigued after they noticed that the couple appears to have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Pressman can no longer be seen on Reid’s Instagram following list as of Saturday afternoon, Nov. 11.

Meanwhile, Pressman’s page shows that the actress-model only follows a fan account for Reid and not his official page.

Eagle-eyed netizens then took to the comments section of Reid’s posts to ask the actor-musician why he and Pressman are no longer mutuals. Reid and Pressman have yet to publicly comment on the matter as of this writing.

The pair confirmed their relationship last March after they attended Harry Styles’ concert together. In a September interview, Reid declared that he was “very in love” with Pressman, describing her as the “sunshine who lights up [his] day.”

RELATED STORIES

Bashing over James-Issa-Nadine issue causes Yassi anxiety

Have James Reid and Issa Pressman gone Instagram official?