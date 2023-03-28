Bashing over James-Issa-Nadine issue causes Yassi anxiety

As the recent show biz intrigue involving James Reid, Issa Pressman and Nadine Lustre persists on social media, Yassi Pressman couldn’t help but speak up and defend her younger sister from the online vitriol.

But in doing so, she ended up getting dragged into the fray.

This caused Yassi anxiety—something that she confided in Nadine. And yes, all is well between them, she insisted. “We talked. I told her, ‘Oy, girl, nagkaka-anxiety ako sa mga tao. She replied, ‘I’m sorry to hear that. I hope you’re feeling better,’” she told reporters at a recent press conference for Viva Entertainment and TV5’s new weekly comedy series “Kurdapya.”

Rumors

“Kasi ganun po ang totoong magkaibigan,” Yassi said as if stressing that there’s no truth to the rumor that she and Nadine had a falling out because of the issue. “There’s no problem. Nadine and I are OK.”

“Everything was worked out in private before everything became public. Nadine and I have been friends since we were kids, for many years. I hope we can just all be happy,” added the 27-year-old actress, who, in an earlier tweet, said she doesn’t “agree with people making fake conspiracies only to hurt others.”

This month, James revealed—or “hard-launched” in Gen Z parlance—his romantic relationship with Issa. Before long, social media users were pointing out that Issa was the supposed third-party that led to James and Nadine’s breakup a few years ago.

“Does that mean that the old rumors were actually true?” many wondered.

James tried to nip the theory in the bud, insisting in an Instagram story that those rumors are just that—rumors. “All you need to know from me is that I’m the happiest I have ever been,” declared the singer-actor, who felt the need to speak up, because he believes that what he and Issa have at the moment could be the “start of something beautiful.”

Just as shocked

Yassi said she was just as shocked as the public when she learned about her sister and James’ relationship. “Nagulat lang din po ako, sabay-sabay po tayo,” she said, before letting out a gasp as if reenacting her reaction to that news. “‘Ano?’ Ganun po.”

At the end of the day, the people involved, she pointed out, are adults who can make their own decisions. “I let them decide for themselves. They’re old enough to make decisions. Everyone has a choice. As long as you’re not stepping on anyone’s toes or doing anything wrong, then there’s no problem,” she said.

