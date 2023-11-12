Unlocking Investment Opportunities Cherished Memories: True Vine Garden Columbary Takes Root in Cebu City

On November 11, 2023, Cebu Seven Fields Realty Inc. marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony for True Vine Garden Columbary.

The vision behind True Vine Garden Columbary is to create a haven where individuals can celebrate life and cherished memories in the solace of a serene environment. JOSEPH SO President & CEO Cebu Seven Fields Realty Inc. (True Vine Garden Columbary)

True Vine Garden Columbary will soon rise to celebrate life, nature, and the enduring spirit of those who have passed beyond the veil.

Boasting a highly accessible location in L. Gabuya Street Barangay Basak, San Nicolas, which is just a 10-minute drive from SM Seaside City Cebu, True Vine Garden Columbary’s prime location amid the bustling urban landscape is strategically positioned for the convenience of families and friends to celebrate the lives of their cherished departed loved ones.

“The vision behind True Vine Garden Columbary is to create a haven where individuals can celebrate life and cherished memories in the solace of a serene environment,” says President and CEO Joseph So, Jr.

This flora-rich park draws inspiration from the vibrant tapestry of Cebu’s tropical allure, featuring Balayong trees, a Philippine variant of the Japanese Cherry Blossom, and other indigenous flowering trees and plants.

More than just a garden, True Vine embodies profound and timeless wisdom found in the Gospel of John: “I am the True Vine, and My Father is the vinedresser.” These words resonate within True Vine’s essence, embodying the life and teachings of Jesus Christ and His message of salvation.

Real estate investment opportunity

True Vine Columbary presents an investment opportunity as well.

Cremation, especially appealing to a younger market, is a practical and thoughtful method that provides a dignified choice, offering a decent sendoff while allowing the bereaved to focus on celebrating the life of their loved one.

Vaults, which can accommodate up to four urns, are made of natural stone and meticulously designed for durability and beauty. They celebrate the fusion of artistry and reverence within these sacred chambers, offering an elegant final resting place for departed loved ones. They elevate remembrance to an art form – a fusion of heart and soul.

From a financial perspective, vaults in True Vine Columbary are real estate assets that appreciate over time. It offers ease of liquidation during periods of economic necessity and allows for transferring rights to designated beneficiaries.

Affordable monthly installment options for as low as P1700 a month make it accessible to all, with modular investment providing flexibility based on investment preferences.

Memorial Trees

True Vine’s innovative approach to remembrance includes the unique concept of Memorial Trees. Living trees serve as monuments for your family’s final resting place.

Each memory that lives on in your heart becomes a legacy as flowering trees bloom all year round — the Philippine Cherry Blossom, the Jacaranda, the Yellow Copperpod, and the warm foliage of the Fire Tree and you can invest in one and transform each one into a “family tree” for your whole family.

This high-value feature, among others, sets True Vine Columbary apart, making it a sought-after investment.

True Vine Garden features

The Memorial Trees (Family Estates), Wall of Remembrance, Chapel of Prayers, and Dalan Dolorosa nurture avenues for reflection, celebration, and connection. Pets can rest in the memory of your love with columbaria of their own. Pocket parks with water features, spacious parking, and a coffee shop are among the many other things that will be made available.

True Vine extends compassion and presents an intelligent choice for the future in times of loss. This columbary is a sanctuary where life blooms eternal, ripples of love and influence continue to spread, and cherished ones find their place in the tapestry of existence.

For inquiries on detailed pricing information and investment options, visit our Facebook page or contact us at +6395 6598 3732 and ceb7fields@gmail.com.

