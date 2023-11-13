Filipino Christmas Traditions That Never Go Out of Style

The holiday season in the Philippines weaves together an array of traditions, some reminiscent of familiar Western customs like Santa Claus, while others delve deep into the country’s historical roots. Amidst this festive atmosphere, a tapestry of feasts, caroling, and celebrations contribute to the rich Filipino Christmas experience. Here, we delve into enduring Christmas traditions that never go out of style.

These beloved customs celebrate the essence of Christmas, uniting practices, faith, and the warmth of togetherness in the hearts of the Filipino people.

Crafting the Belen

At the core of Filipino Christmas celebrations is the Belen, a scene intricately depicting the Christian nativity story. Often rooted in the Catholic faith, these sets are meticulously crafted, sometimes from porcelain or creatively from recycled materials. The central figures of baby Jesus, Mary, and Joseph adorn these setups, often accompanied by the Three Kings and a host of barn animals. Adorned with twinkling lights and angels, the Belen serves as a radiant centerpiece of the season’s decorations.

Simbang Gabi

Simbang Gabi, a cherished tradition, involves a series of pre-dawn masses conducted over the nine days leading up to Christmas. Culminating in a grand evening eucharist on Christmas Eve, these masses commence as early as 4:00 AM. Families and communities come together for this significant religious observance, marking the countdown to the birth of Jesus.

Caroling

Caroling is a spirited Christmas tradition in the Philippines, often taking on a lighthearted and humorous tone. Families and communities don costumes, displaying their creativity with instruments crafted from reused materials. The lyrics of the carols are playfully altered, adding a touch of fun and humor to the season. The tradition typically kicks off as early as mid-December, infusing the streets with a sense of festivity.

Noche Buena

A hallmark of Paskong Pinoy, Noche Buena is the midnight meal celebrated on December 24. Families gather for this grand feast, a precursor to the joyous 25th of December. The preparation and cooking of the lavish spread are as integral to the tradition as the act of sharing and basking in the intimacy of family.

Feast of the Three Kings

The Filipino Christmas season culminates with the Epiphany, also known as the Feast of Three Kings. Celebrated on January 6 or the first Sunday of the month, this day commemorates the arrival of the three wise men visiting the newborn Jesus in the manger. It brings a delightful conclusion to the holiday season, extending the merriment and spirit of Christmas into the new year.

These timeless traditions reflect the depth of Filipino culture, fostering a sense of unity and joy among families and communities. These beloved customs celebrate the essence of Christmas, uniting practices, faith, and the warmth of togetherness in the hearts of the Filipino people.

Paskong Pinoy ni Siloy: A 100-Day Christmas Countdown

CDN Digital’s Christmas 2023 Countdown is in partnership with with:

ADVERTORIAL