Ellen to Derek: ‘Happy anniversary my forever GOR’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This couple’s love affair turned so many heads when they started dating.

But when they tied the knot in less than a year of being together, Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna made jaws drop.

Fast forward to this day, this celebrity couple is already celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

READ MORE: Ellen Adarna: ‘Derek is more needy, more clingy’

Many may have doubted the relationship but Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay are just out here living their lives and enjoying each other’s company.

On her Instagram account, Ellen shared some snaps of their trips with a message said in a true Ellen Adarna fashion, saying how much she loves and appreciates her “gor,” a term here used to describe an older person.

“Exactly a year ago you thought you were going to die 😂 but here we are, sooo alive! 😂❤️🥰😘 happy anniversary my forever GOR! I love you! @ramsayderek07 to many more adventures and your “in your head” near death experiences 🤣🤪😂,” reads her caption.

TWO YEARS ALREADY? HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥LOOK: Cebuana actress and socialite, Ellen Adarna Ramsay took to her… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Interestingly, Derek replied to Ellen’s post on the comment section.

Derek replied by showing his Cebuano skills, saying a famous Cebuano curse word followed by an “I labu” message.

One netizen greeted the couple on their wedding anniversary with a sweet message.

“People doubted but look at them. Happy anniversary love birds.”

These two are known for all their goofy antics with each other but behind closed doors, we can only imagine how they truly show their love and care for each other.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay to get married this year, recall their ‘awkward’ first kiss