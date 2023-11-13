Moalboal: Teen sends another teen to hospital after running him over with motorcycle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 17-year-old boy landed in the hospital with a broken leg while another 17-year-old boy got arrested for running over the former with a motorcycle, causing his injury.

The teen-suspect, however, was later turned over to the social workers of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) by the police.

Moalboal police chief on incident

Police Captain Etelberto Timagos, Moalboal Police Station chief, said, in a phone interview with CDN Digital today, November 13, that the the victim was fleeing from the scene of a fight between teenagers in Poblacion West, Moalboal town at past 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 12.

Timagos said that the fight started with “paregla” between the teens of Moalboal to the teens of Badian town, who were then in Poblacion West, Moalboal.

Paregla started it

“Paregla” is to attack someone without any provocation because the attacker in some instances just wants to attack that someone.

“Paregla-paregla ra gyod ang hinungdan. Ang nahug ani puros ni sila minors. Namaregla ni ang minors sa Badian. Gipareglahan nila ang minors sa Moalboal,” said Timagos.

(The cause is “paregla.” What happened is, they are all minors. The minors in Badian attacked the minors of Moalboal without provocation.)

Who attacked who and why

Niingon man hinuon ning taga-Badian nga gibugalbugalan kuno sila sa taga Moalboal. Apan sila ang agresibo, nanagan naman ta ning taga Moalboal, pero ila pa gyong gigukod,” he said.

(The teens from Badian said that they were disrespected by the teens from Moalboal. But the the teens from Badian were the ones who were very aggressive. The teens from Moalboal were already running away and yet they still pursued them.)

The 17-year-old victim was running to their home together with a 15-year-old friend when the 17-year-old suspect pursued them using a motorcycle.

The 17-year-old suspect then ran over with his motorcycle the 17-year-old victim who was thrown from the impact and landing in a canal nearby.

Teen-suspect identified

This was according to a witness of the incident which was also caught in a CCTV in the area.

The victim suffered a broken right leg and was rushed to the local hospital, but he was later moved to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City where he was admitted.

The 17-year-old suspect, who drove the motorcycle without a license, fled.

A followup operation with policemen of the Moalboal Police Station after the suspect was identified by witnesses and through the CCTV footage when he attacked the 17-year-old victim.

Arrested, turned over to DSWD

The teen-suspect was arrested in Badian town, also in southern Cebu at past 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 12.

According to the Moalboal Police Captain Timagos, the teen suspect was turned over to the social worker of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Badian town as they (police) await if their was discernment by the minor in doing the crime and then they could file the serious physical injuries case against the teen-suspect.

Moalboal is a fourth class municipality of the Province of Cebu and is located some 105 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

