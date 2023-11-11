LOOK: GRABENG DISGRASYA SA MABOLO KARONG BUNTAG

LOOK: Here are some photos of the vehicular accident that transpired along Juan Luna Ave. in Barangay Mabolo early Saturday morning, November 11, 2023, where a sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into several structures and vehicles.

A motorcycle driver who was bumped by the speeding SUV allegedly died while several others including mountainbikers were injured. The driver of the SUV, reportedly a Korean national also suffered severe injuries after he was thrown off the vehicle and landed on the concrete sidewalk. The SUV also snapped a wooden electric post and damaged other roadside structures before turning on its back. More on this later. | photos by Paul Lauro #CDNDigital

All photos by CDN Digital Correspondent Paul Lauro

