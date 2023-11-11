LOOK: GRABENG DISGRASYA SA MABOLO KARONG BUNTAG

November 11,2023 - 10:05 AM

LOOK: Here are some photos of the vehicular accident that transpired along Juan Luna Ave. in Barangay Mabolo early Saturday morning, November 11, 2023, where a sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into several structures and vehicles.

A motorcycle driver who was bumped by the speeding SUV allegedly died while several others including mountainbikers were injured. The driver of the SUV, reportedly a Korean national also suffered severe injuries after he was thrown off the vehicle and landed on the concrete sidewalk. The SUV also snapped a wooden electric post and damaged other roadside structures before turning on its back. More on this later. | photos by Paul Lauro #CDNDigital

mabolo accident

 

LOOK Mabolo accident

LOOK Mabolo accident

Mabolo accident LOOK

All photos by CDN Digital Correspondent Paul Lauro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Mabolo, vehicular accident
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.