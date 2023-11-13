Kylie Padilla gisupalpal ang netizen nga nanaway sa iyang grammar: ‘Oh sorry, I grew up in Australia…’

Gisupalpal sa Kapuso actress nga si Kylie Padilla ang usa ka netizen nga nagpakamaayo ug nanghilabot sa iyang social media post.

Matud sa balita sa Bandera nga wala gyud palabya ni Kylie ang kumentaryo sa usa sa iyang mga followers nga nanghilabot sa grammar sa iyang gi post nga Instagram story mahitungod sa iyang anak nga si Alas.

Sa iyang post, gi share ni Kylie ang hulagway ni Alas nga may caption, “He spilt something and proceeded to mop it by himself and he tell me not to walk there kasi madulas. It’s the little things.”

Mi kumentaryo dayon ang usa ka netizen sa iyang paggamit sa “spilt.” Matud sa netizen nga “spilled” ang insakto nga past tense sa nayabo.

“Just replying [to] your [IG] story it’s ‘spilled,’ not spilt lol that’s not even a word,” matud sa maong netizen.

Gitubag siya ni Kylie, “Oh sorry I grew up in Australia we followed the British English dictionary and there, spilt is a word. Please Google it.”

Daghan ang nalingaw sa gibuhat ni Kylie sa iyang basher. Ania ang uban sa ilang nga reaksyon.

“@kylienicolepadilla pa tlg kinorek mo, laking Aussie yan.”

“Spilt is past tense of spill.”

“Napa webster dictionary tuloy ako. @kylienicolepadilla idol talaga kita.”

“Si Kyle pa..matalino..at magaling sa English.”

“Yes, spilt is also correct. It is British English.”

“Mema comment lang nang.correct pa nga ng grammar! get a life ui!”

“Lol bago kasi magreact, try to educate yourself. Hindi lang po American English ang ginagamit ng tao.”

RELATED STORIES

New love? Kylie Padilla gives glimpse of moments with ‘fellow wanderer’

Kylie Padilla admits doing dad duties ‘for quite some time now’: ‘Single motherhood is so hard!’

Kylie ‘happy for everyone’ as Aljur and AJ go Instagram official