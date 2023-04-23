Kylie Padilla admits doing dad duties ‘for quite some time now’: ‘Single motherhood is so hard!’

Kylie Padilla got candid about being a single mom as she expressed her longing for her sons, with whom she has not spent much time because she is “always away and always tired.”

The actress said this while showing a photo of her with her sons Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo from one of their trips, via her Facebook page last Thursday, April 20.

“Single motherhood is so hard! I don’t want to mince words anymore,” she said. “I miss my kiddos. I’m trying to find so many ways to explain to them why mama is always away and always tired.”

Padilla, who appeared to be away from them when she made the post, then looked forward to reuniting with her kids and to be “mom again.”

“I wish I could just hold them forever and make them understand how much they ground me and how much they guide me and how much of what I do is for their future,” she said. “I think I’m ready to be mom again, I’ve been dad for quite [some time] now.”



Padilla was then cheered on by her fans who commended her for being a “super mom,” as seen in the comments section.

Padilla shares her sons with her ex-husband, actor Aljur Abrenica. The former couple wed in 2018, then their separation was confirmed to the public in 2021.

Abrenica, meanwhile, made public last February his relationship with actress AJ Raval. He then admitted earlier this month that he had cheated on Padilla, saying it was one of the reasons why their marriage fell apart.

