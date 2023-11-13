Barracudas team of Lanao del Norte biggest winner of Ironman 70.3 in Palawan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The biggest winner of last Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa was Tri SND Barracuda of Lanao del Norte.

The race which featured over 600 triathletes from 39 countries saw the Barracudas dominating the overall male and female individual categories.

Top team in Ironman 70.3 Asia TriClub Championships

On top of that, they emerged as the top team in the Ironman 70.3 Asia TriClub Championships.

It can be recalled that Tri SND Barracuda also bagged the Lipi ni Rizal (best team award) in last September’s 5150 Triathlon Dapitan and also topped the male individual race courtesy of Philippine team member Fernando Casares.

This time, they made sure to rule every major category of the race.

Salem, Ramo of Barracudas

Tri SND Barracuda’s ace triathletes Satar Salem and Leyann Ramo emerged as the overall champions in the individual category.

Salem a consistent podium finisher in some of the country’s biggest triathlon races, flexed his winning form by clocking in four hours, 22 minutes and 25 seconds.

He defeated China’s Junyu Cao who finished the race in 4:23.13.

Dutch Olympian Eric Van der Linden rounded off the top three finishers in the male category with 4:24.41.

Ramo

Meanwhile, Ramo breasted the finish tape in 5:02.56. Her teammate Lyllian Grace Banzon trailed her at second place in 5:29.23.

American Catherine Wood completed the top three in the distaff side with the time of 5:36.26.

Salem and Ramo each pocketed P60,000, while the rest of the top three also received cash prizes.

