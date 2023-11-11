Ironman 70.3 race in Palawan has a new category Asia Tri Club Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The cash-rich Asia Tri Club Championship Award adds excitement to the second Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa that will fire off tomorrow, November 12, 2023, in Palawan.

The new race category in the Ironman 70.3 will be competed among 600 triathletes from 39 countries that will answer the starting gun in tomorrow’s race, most of which representing their respective triathlon clubs.

These triathlon clubs gun to have the most best-performing triathletes in each age-group to pocket the P500,000 purse.

New for Ironman 70.3

This kind of race is something new to the Ironman 70.3 races in the Philippines. Last September, Dapitan City hosted the same kind of race wherein Tri SND Barracuda taking home the Lipi ni Rizal (best team award) during the highly successful 5150 Triathlon Dapitan.

This time, the stakes got higher with a bigger purse courtesy of the LGU of Puerto Princesa.

“We now have the Asia Tri Club championships, we have the distinct team captains today representing their clubs as they’re competing for the P500,000 for the top triathlon club, awarded on Sunday,” said Sunrise Events Inc. and Ironman Group general manager Princess Galura during Friday’s presser.

How the category is won

“The winning tri club will be determined of the number of the participants of the team, how they’ll be performing. If you have more participants, you have more points, you can multiply your points if you have many triathletes, age groupers.”

Besides the Asia Tri Club Championships, 55 slots are allocated for the Ironman World Championships in New Zealand in 2024.

“Beginning 2018, the Philippines have sent many Filipinos qualifiers in the world championships of Ironman. We have the most numbers, close to 100 in the world championships this year. Back then, we only have one or two, now we’re sending close to a hundred,” Galura explained.

