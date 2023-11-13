CEC, USJ-R clash in crucial Cesafi HS basketball game on Tuesday as playoffs loom

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons eye to grab the No. 4 spot in the high school team standings of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament as they face the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars on November 14, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

CEC and USJ-R’s game will start at 5:15 p.m.

In the college division, the USC Warriors will lock horns with the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons at 6:45 p.m.

The Dragons need the win Tuesday’s game in order for them to solely grab the No. 4 spot over the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters as both teams currently have five wins and three defeats.

However, this won’t be an easy task as the CEC Dragons take on the No. 3 team, the USJ-R Baby Jaguars that has a 5-1 (win-loss) card.

Ahead of USJ-R in the team standings are the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Green Lancers on the second spot with their 6-2 slate.

The Cesafi high school defending champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters share the top spot with a 7-1 record.

CEC has two games left after tomorrow’s showdown against the Baby Jaguars. They will try to upset the Magis Eagles on Saturday, November 18, and their last remaining game is against the Baby Webmasters on November 23.

Last Sunday, the Dragons defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 77-68.

Meanwhile, the Baby Jaguars are also fresh from beating the CIT-U Wildkittens, 69-44, last Saturday.

The Baby Jaguars also have two more games left in the elimination round after their Tuesday meeting with CEC. Their next game is on November 18 against UV, followed by their November 26 date with the UCLM Webmasters.

The last remaining elimination games in both the high school and college divisions is on November 26. After that, the league will take a one-week break.

Besides the break, the Cesafi All-Star games takes place on December 3.

