Korean national flees after bumping truck, ends up in multiple-vehicle collision that killed rider

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle rider died after a Korean national driving an SUV slammed into him from behind as the foreigner tried to flee after he rear-ended a pickup truck.

In the process of trying to flee, the Korean national hit another car in his SUV, crashed into a motorcycle from behind, then collided with two mountain bikes, stopping only after his vehicle slammed into a wooden electric post, causing the SUV to overturn, landing on its roof.

READ: LOOK: GRABENG DISGRASYA SA MABOLO KARONG BUNTAG

Motorcycle rider dead

The accident at past 6 a.m. this morning, along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City led to the death of the motorcycle rider, injuries to the mountain bikers and damage to the pickup truck and a sedan.

The dead motorcycle rider was identified as Jomari Bernas.

READ: Doctor dies in road accident in Argao, Cebu

Cyclists, Korean national injured

The two injured cyclists were identified as John Rin Lindra and Adrian Seguera.

The Korean driver, who was identified as Jaehyun Lee, a resident of Mandaue City, Cebu, was also injured in the accident when he was thrown out of his vehicle landing on the pavement.

The injured Korean driver, and the two injured cyclists were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

READ: Road accident in Catmon claims life of motorcycle rider who collided with wing van

How Korean national ended in a multiple-vehicle collision

According to the initial investigation of Mabolo Police, the multiple-vehicle accident took place after the Korean in his SUV rear-ended a pickup truck.

When the driver of the pickup truck tried to confront the Korean, the latter instead sped off to flee.

It was then that the side of Korean SUV crashed into another vehicle, a sedan. The SUV hit the sedan’s rear side bumper, body, fender, front passenger door, side mirror, and front fender.

After this, the SUV did not stop, it then hit the motorcycle in front of the sedan, killing its driver in the process.

SUV overturned, landing on its roof

It then slammed into two mountain bikes, injuring two cyclists, then it slammed into a wall and then a wooden post which was cut in half, and the SUV only stopped when it overturned and landed on its back near the center island of the avenue.

The Korean national was thrown off his vehicle and landed hard on the pavement.

He was also injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

How it started

According to the pickup truck driver, that he tried to confront the SUV driver when the car rear-ended his vehicle, but the SUV sped off.

After witnessing the multiple vehicle collision, the pickup truck driver called the Mabolo Police Station to inform them of the accident.

Leonardo Sumile Sr., 67, told CDN Digital that he heard a loud crash from the impact of the accident and that he saw the upside-down SUV emitting smoke when he went out to check.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel at the scene, the motorcycle rider, Bernas, was declared dead on the spot while Korean, Lee, and the two cyclists, Lindra, and Seguera, were brought to different hospitals in the city for medical treatment.

The police report stated that all the vehicles involved in the accident incurred damage of an undetermined amount.

It also showed that authorities are preparing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple serious physical injuries, and damage to properties against the Korean National.

Loud crash

Leonardo Sumile Sr., 67, told CDN Digital that he heard a loud sound from the impact of the accident and that he saw the upside-down SUV emitting smoke when he went out to check.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel at the scene, Bernas was declared dead on the spot while Lee, Lindra, and Seguera were brought to different hospitals in the city for medical treatment.

The police report stated that all the vehicles involved in the accident incurred damages of an undetermined amount.

It also showed that authorities are preparing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple serious physical injuries, and damage to properties against the Korean National.

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP