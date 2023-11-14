Cebu City prepares for possible weather disturbance this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City government is readying emergency equipment, vehicle support and personnel for the possible weather disturbance this week.

With this preparations, acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said that the city would rather be “overprepared” than later be regretful.

Cebu City preparations

The preparations were done after the state weather bureau in an advisory today, November 14, said that the tropical depression had weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) east of southeast Mindanao. However, this could redevelop into a tropical depression once it would enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this week.

This might bring heavy rains over the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

May become a typhoon

On November 13, however, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in an advisory that day said that the LPA east of Mindanao became a tropical depression, which may intensify into a typhoon and bring rains over Mindanao and Visayas.

However, regardless of the improvement of the weather, Pagasa said it could still be heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Mindanao beginning on Friday and over the Bicol Region and most of Visayas (especially the eastern portion) beginning on Saturday.

Cebu City emergency services

Garcia said that the emergency services provided would operate around the clock to ensure readiness and responsiveness in all situations.

“We even have our communication van na bisan asa pa ni dapit sa kalibutan, [maka communicate ni], these are the things that we are very much prepared for,” Garcia said during his message on Tuesday.

(We even have our communication van [which can communicate] anywhere in the world, these are the things that we are very much prepared for.)

“But nonetheless, it is still there. Bisan pagnihinay kay it’s going toward its path. Di gihapon angay kumpyansahan,” Garcia said.

But nonetheless, it is still there. Even if it already weakened but it’s going toward its path. We cannot still take it easy.)

The acting mayor assured that the city government was committed to keep the general public well-informed with timely weather updates.

Need for equipment upgrades

Meanwhile, Harold Alcontin, head of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), said that while the emergency equipment were nearly complete, there were still a crucial need for upgrades.

He said that the last purchase was in 2019, and new equipment would be expected soon.

“Ang atong last nga purchase kay niadtong 2019. Aduna tay umaabot nga bag-ong equipment. Naa na kini sa dalan paingon dinhi,” Alcontin said.

(Our last purchase was in 2019. We have new equipment coming. It is already on the road heading here.)

Why upgrades are needed

Emphasizing the necessity of upgraded equipment, Alcontin noted that Cebu City, being urbanized with tall buildings, would require modernized tools and resources to effectively address the challenges that would arise during emergencies.

Alcontin said that the alert status had returned to normal.

They would continue to closely monitor the LPA to keep the safety and well-being of the community in the face of potential weather-related developments.

