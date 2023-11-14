Cebu Daily Newscast: Tropical depression weakens into low-pressure area

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The tropical depression east of southeast Mindanao has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) based on the latest advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The location of the center of the LPA is estimated, based on all available data, at 1,620 kilometers East of Southeastern Mindanao, which is still outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The advisory said the LPA has a central pressure of 1006 hPa and is moving south southwestward at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

“This Low Pressure Area is forecast move erratically and may meander near or around its present position in the next 24 hours as it remains highly disorganized. Unfavorable environment may prevent this weather disturbance from significantly organizing during the same period,” the advisory said.

The Sinulog Festival in January 2024 will still be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

This was confirmed by Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella in a news forum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Labella said that the SFI is gearing up as early as now to cater the guests and participants better like putting up roofs on the bleachers to protect spectators from heat or rain.

He added that the SFI is expecting more or less 30 contingents to participate next year, and as of Tuesday, 15 contingents have shown their interest in joining the festival next year.

The opening of the registration will be on December 1, 2023.

The 19-year-old driver of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) caught counterflowing and hitting a pedestrian here in a viral video will be asked to explain why he shouldn’t face possible legal consequences.

The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) on Tuesday, November 14, announced they issued a show cause order against the SUV driver.

“The incident, which was caught on camera, reached the attention of Regional Director Glen G. Galario through a Facebook post,” the agency said in a press statement.

He was also set to appear before LTO-7’s office this November 21, the agency added.

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee is among a dozen of the 85 delegates, who are competing this year for the Miss Universe 2023 crown, to have the advantage of an international pageant experience.

Dee finished in the Top 12 of the 2019 Miss World pageant held in London. Two more “beauties with a purpose” are joining her in the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, 2021 Top 40 finisher Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua, and 2017 Top 15 finalist Ugotchi Mitchel Ihezue.

Joining Porsild are her fellow “aspirational, inspirational” Miss Supranational sisters Karla Guilfu from Puerto Rico who finished second in 2021, and Priyanka Annuncia of Singapore who joined in 2018.

The Manila-based Miss Earth pageant also has three of its “beauties for a cause” joining this year’s Miss Universe pageant—Miss Earth Fire Melissa Flores from Mexico, and Top 8 finisher Diana Silva from Venezuela from 2018, and Hungary’s Tunde Blaga who joined in 2019.

These seasoned contestants are among a competitive field of delegates who are all in El Salvador on a quest to succeed reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel. The winner will be known on Nov. 18 (Nov. 19 in Manila).

