Cesafi: Bogo-based squads eye crucial wins on Thursday

CEBU CITY, Philippines– As the Cesafi basketball elimination round winds down, Bogo City-based squads, the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, and the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers gun for crucial wins tomorrow, Thursday, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc.’s (Cesafi) basketball tournament.

Games would be held at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Mustangs which currently stand at the seventh spot in the collegiate team standings have three wins with four losses. They have three crucial games remaining to keep their final four hopes alive.

However, they must beat the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats which has been struggling throughout this season with a 2-6 (win-loss) card at the eighth spot.

The tip-off for the Mustangs and Wildcats’ Cesafi game is at 6:45 p.m.

A win for the Mustangs will tie them with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors at sixth place with a 4-4 slate.

After their date with the Wildcats, the Mustangs will try to upset the unbeaten Cesafi college division champions, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers on Sunday, November 19.

Their last elimination round game will be against the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras who also have a 2-6 record on November 25.

Meanwhile, CBSAA will play against the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors at 5:15 p.m. tomorrow.

The Trailblazers, last year’s first-runners-up in the Cesafi high school division have been struggling throughout the season with a relatively new lineup and with the absence of their head coach Leode Garcia who is serving a whole-season suspension.

They are currently ranked 7th in the high school division with their 3-4 record. They have three games left including tomorrow’s crucial matchup against the Baby Warriors.

Their last two games will be against the UC Baby Webmasters (5-3) on November 19 and UV Baby Green Lancers (6-2) on November 25.

In case they win their three remaining games, they will have a shot for the No. 4 spot, given other Cesafi teams such as UV, UC, and CEC Dragons (5-4) lose their last remaining games.

