Will there be signal shutdown during Fiesta Señor, Sinulog 2024?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Discussions of security preparations for the Sinulog in January 2024 are underway, and among the topics include the probability of a signal shutdown in Cebu City.

However, as of writing, there is still no definite decision yet as to whether or not there will be a signal shutdown.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the final instructions will be available after threat assessment.

“But the PNP (Philippine National Police) will be giving its recommendation when we talk to all stakeholders in the security sector,” Pelare said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Signal shutdown in areas for Fiesta Señor, Sinulog in SRP

As of press time, he added that they could not determine what would be the best adjustments on the security.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Councilor Phillip Zafra, the council’s chair on the Committee on Peace and Order, said that he is not in favor of the signal shutdown.

“But kasagaran man gud, mag agad gyud ta sa intel report sa atong kapolisan. Kutob sa mahimo, if makaya sa atoang security ug sa safety, dili lang ta mag signal shutdown,” Zafra said.

(Most of the time, we bank on the intel report of the police. As much as possible, if it can be handled by our security and safety personnel, let’s not shutdown the signal.)

But Zafra said that if signal shutdown is really needed, they would abide by the recommendations of the police.

“Atong challenge lang kung naay mga VIP just like the president or the vice president coming over, kung mangari sila, kana siguro. Mao nanay usa sa rason kung mag signal shutdown. Pero kutob sa mahimo, mao nay akong recommendation, nga dili ta mag signal shutdown,” Zafra said.

(The challenge is if there are VIPs like the president or vice president coming over. If they come, maybe that’s the time we shut down the signal. But as much as possible, that’s my recommendation, that we won’t have a signal shutdown.)

Last year, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) approved the request of the Cebu City police to temporarily cut off mobile phone signals in observance of the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Festival.

The NTC gave PRO-7 the signal to jam mobile phone signals in areas where activities of the Fiesta Señor and the Sinulog Festival took place.

The signal shutdown last year covered the Fluvial and Solemn Procession, and Grand Parade.

