Start Sinulog parade at 3 p.m., Cebu City dad suggests

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City councilor suggests adjusting the start of the Sinulog festivities earlier for the convenience and safety of participants and spectators.

Councilor Philip Zafra, the council’s chair of the Committee on Peace and Order, said that it was his “suggestion and recommendation” based on his observation from last year’s event.

“Grabe ka-init and lahi gyud ang weather karon. So para nako it’s better nga ari ta sa late in the afternoon, maybe at 3 p.m., para padung na sawm ang adlaw ” Zafra said.

READ MORE: LOOK: Routes of solemn foot procession, Walk with Jesus, and Walk with Mary

(The heat is very intense, the weather is really different these days. So it would be better to have it late afternoon, maybe at 3 p.m. when the sun is about to set.)

Only a recommendation

However, this is still a recommendation because they would also walk-through the venue of the event on tomorrow, November 17, to check if his proposal is feasible.

Last year, the Sinulog grand parade at the City De-Mare started around 9 a.m. and heat was among the problems that both spectators and participants of the grand parade faced.

Zafra added that for him, it would also be better to have a “parade type” for the contingents during the street parade.

READ MORE: Councilor Zafra suggests starting Sinulog 2024 preparation ‘as early as now’

“Sa ako na na nga side, base sa atong experience last year didto sa SRP,” Zafra said. (This is my side, based on the experience last year at the SRP.)

Last Tuesday, November 14, the executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Elmer “Jojo” Labella, confirmed that next year’s Sinulog would still be at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Meanwhile, Zafra said that they could not do anything about the venue, considering the ongoing construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along Osmeña Boulevard.

In the previous years, Osmeña Boulevard was used as a route for the parade, and it has also been the area known to be populated during Sinulog celebrations.

Late finish?

Zafra said that if the event would start at 3 p.m. he thought it might not end so late because unlike the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, which has more than 50 contingents, the contingents in the Sinulog are lesser.

Earlier, Labella said that they are targeting to have 30 contingents for the competition, and as of November 14, half of the number have shown interest in joining.

“Pwede man siguro gabii nata [mahuman], maybe 9 or 10 p.m. (I think it’s okay we finish late at night) We’ll just have to adjust but we still have to finalize this if they will consider my suggestion,” Zafra said. “Kung mahuman ta og 10 [p.m.] or 12 midnight. Why not?” (If we finish late 10 or 12, why not?)

Zafra said they would need to talk and sit down with the choreographers, and the organizers for its finalization.

He reiterated that he is only speaking based on his experience as the chair of the executive committee for the Sinulog last year.

“Mao gyuy reklamo sa mga taw [last year]. Wa mag-uwan. Way lapok pero grabi ang init. Then sa ruta gud wala dagko kaayong kahoy. Although nag provide ta’g mga tents pero ang kaigang grabi,” he added.

(That’s the complaints of the people last year. There was no rain. There was no mud but the heat was intense. Then the route had no shade from trees. Although there were tents provided but the humidity was too much.)

He clarified that the final decision would be up to the SFI and the executive committee.

With regards to the budget, Labella would be submitting their proposal to the council, and Zafra said that the city government would also provide assistance though the “city-sponsored account.”

/bmjo

READ MORE: Sinulog 2024 still at SRP, SFI confirms

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP