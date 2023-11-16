MCWD general manager to keep post despite Rama’s call for removal

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The MCWD general manager has refused to step down from his post despite Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s call for his removal.

Engineer Edgar Donoso, Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) general manager would still likely retain his position after he and leaders of MCWD employees’ associations unanimously signed a statement on Nov. 15, expressing to adopt a status quo.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 16, Donoso reiterated that under section 23 of Presidential Decree 198, only the board of directors has the power to appoint and remove a general manager after due process.

“I will continue to hold Mayor Michael Rama in high regard, and I hope he understands that MCWD’s stance is solely motivated by the necessity to uphold the authority of our governing body, establish a clear direction, and ensure uninterrupted service,” Donoso said in a statement.

On November 15, Rama said he was inclined to dismiss Denoso during his “Ingna’ng Mayor” program on the Sugboanon Channel.

He stated that he had already instructed Collin Rosell, the city administrator, to explore the options for Denoso’s removal.

“I want GM out. I want him out,” Rama said.

Last October 31, Rama appointed Melquiades Feliciano as the new MCWD chairman and Aristotle Batuhan and Nelson Yuvallos as members of the board of directors.

They replaced MCWD Chairman Jose Daluz III, Miguelito Pato, and Jodelyn Seno whom Rama accused of graft and corruption.

However, the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) recently ruled that the decision to remove or replace any member of the board rests solely on the decision of the board itself.

