Julia Barretto now ‘more confident, braver’ in expressing self

Julia Barretto aims to inspire others to “be brave and come out of their shell” by being more confident of herself as shown in her most recent project.

Barretto, who was announced as the 2024 calendar girl of a liquor brand, admitted she was nervous but excited at the same for such a bold stint.

“[I’m] excited but nervous because it means having to be a lot more braver in expressing myself,” Barreto said in an interview with members of the press at the brand event on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

“To be the face of [the brand], malaki siyang karangalan sa akin and I hope that I did them proud. I hope that the team and my new family is proud about the new calendar,” she continued. “Sana marami maging masaya at matuwa sa aking ginawa a few months ago pa.”

Through her Instagram page, Barretto also flaunted her toned physique in a photo shoot for the brand, leaving fans and fellow celebrities in awe.

“I’m grateful for projects like these that pushes me to be more confident in what I am. These things I do only help me become a more secure and braver woman,” Barretto said.

“As you grow older you end up being more confident in who you are, in your own skin. If that translates people to be brave, to come out of their shell, I’ll take it,” she added.

