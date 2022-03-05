Julia Barretto looks radiant in her new photo: ‘Pink is the answer’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | March 05,2022 - 06:30 PM

CEBU, Philippines— Julia Barretto served us with another stylish look on Instagram.

The actress shared a stunning photo of her wearing a beautiful dress.

She captioned her post, “💗pink is the answer💗”.

Netizens gushed over Barreto’s new Instagram post and gained numerous compliments from them.

“Pretty in pink,” one fan wrote as a comment.

“Yes! That’s Juju,” another one wrote.

Her mother Marjorie Barretto also showed her love by commenting pink heart emojis.

Barretto recently launched her own online fashion shop, The Juju Club, featuring colorful accessories.

