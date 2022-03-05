Julia Barretto looks radiant in her new photo: ‘Pink is the answer’
CEBU, Philippines— Julia Barretto served us with another stylish look on Instagram.
The actress shared a stunning photo of her wearing a beautiful dress.
She captioned her post, “💗pink is the answer💗”.
Netizens gushed over Barreto’s new Instagram post and gained numerous compliments from them.
“Pretty in pink,” one fan wrote as a comment.
“Yes! That’s Juju,” another one wrote.
Her mother Marjorie Barretto also showed her love by commenting pink heart emojis.
Barretto recently launched her own online fashion shop, The Juju Club, featuring colorful accessories.
