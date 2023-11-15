Pagasa-Mactan warns of fake ‘strong typhoon’ updates

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The state weather bureau here urged the public to exercise caution in sharing unverified and fake weather updates amid threats of inclement weather due to the presence of a low-pressure area (LPA) northeast of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) confirmed receiving reports of posts circulating on social media about a ‘strong typhoon’ that will pass through the Visayas this week.

As a result, the agency told the public to monitor weather updates from official sources only such as Pagasa.

“Pwede ra ta muvisit sa atong official website or manawag sa atong hotline kay naa ray weather forecaster or specialist mismo mutubag sa ilahang mga pangutana,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan.

As of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the LPA was spotted 1,275 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

It may possibly enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within late Wednesday evening or Thursday, November 16, said Aguirre.

Chances still remain for the weather disturbance to develop back into a tropical depression between Thursday and Saturday, November 17, he added.

Meanwhile, Cebu will experience fair weather with localized thunderstorms due to the effects of the shear line on Wednesday. The effects of the LPA, in addition, might be felt sometime between Thursday and Sunday.

“By Sunday, makaexpect sad ta og heavy rainfall,” Aguirre said.

Pagasa-Mactan continues to remind the public to regularly monitor weather updates from verified and authorized sources.

/bmjo

