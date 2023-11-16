Wet weather in Cebu expected until weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Wet weather is expected in Cebu starting Thursday, November 16, until the weekend due to the presence of a shear line.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said the wet weather Cebu experienced on Thursday was brought about by the shear line that currently affects several parts of the country.

Residents are advised to bring out their umbrellas.

“Shear line is a type of weather system where cold and warm winds converge. As a result, we will be expecting light to moderate with occasional heavy rains,” Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan, said in Cebuano.

In turn, Pagasa-Mactan has started issuing rainfall advisories as early as 1 a.m. on Thursday, said Eclarino.

The latest was issued around 11 a.m., warning all residents in the provinces of Eastern and Central Visayas of wet weather and light to moderate rains, with occasional heavy ones, within the next two to three hours.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to monitor the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued at 2 p.m.,” Pagasa said.

This wet weather condition will also last up to the weekend, especially as the low-pressure area (LPA) hovering east of Mindanao might possibly also bring more rain.

As of 3 a.m. on Thursday, the LPA was located 1,220 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

According to Eclarino, they forecasted that chances are slim for the LPA to develop into a tropical depression.

“But we still haven’t ruled it out completely,” he added.

They also predicted that it may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the next 24 hours. As a result, it is expected to bring wet weather, especially in the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga region by Sunday.

In the meantime, Pagasa-Mactan advised the public to continuously monitor weather updates and to refrain from sharing unverified claims from unauthorized sources.

