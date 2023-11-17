The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints Launch Light the World Giving Machines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is spreading Christmas joy in the Philippines through its Light The World Giving Machines. These unique vending machines, situated in Ayala Malls TriNoma in Quezon City and Ayala Center Cebu, offer a meaningful way for people to celebrate the holiday season while extending a helping hand to those in need.

Every peso donated is a step towards making sure that Filipino children are equipped with life’s essentials Ofelia Cardeno Interim Country Representative Feed The Children Philippines

Launching on November 9, 2023, and available until January 1, 2024, these Giving Machines allow the public to participate in acts of service by dispensing valuable and affordable product cards. These cards represent various items such as food packs, hygiene kits, educational materials, student financial aid, and more, all aimed at assisting fellow Filipinos in need.

One notable feature this year is the inclusion of cash and e-payment alternatives, including GCash and AliPay, providing donors with a convenient and cashless way to contribute.

“When you participate in acts of service to others, acts of goodness, especially in the private moments of our lives, you honor the Heavenly Father,” said Elder Steven Bangerter, Philippines Area President.

The Church covers all operational costs, ensuring that 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the recipients identified by nonprofit organizations like Caritas Manila, Caritas Cebu, Feed The Children, Inc., HERO Foundation, Inc., Mabuhay Deseret Foundation, and UNICEF.

As a special incentive, select donors in Manila may find unique Tabernacle Choir stickers in their product cards. These stickers can be traded for special tickets to the Tabernacle Choir’s upcoming February 2024 concert in the Philippines. The Tabernacle Choir, renowned since 1847, is currently on its first-ever world tour, with the Philippines as its second stop after Mexico.

Since 2018, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has brought the Giving Machines to the Philippines, reflecting its commitment to the #LightTheWorld initiative. The initiative encourages individuals to follow the example of Jesus Christ by caring for others, embodying the spirit of Christmas through acts of love and kindness. The Church hopes that these efforts will inspire people to find unique ways to share and invite one another to light the world, spreading healing, hope, and authentic joy.

One may visit the 3rd level of Ayala Center Cebu (between Casa Verde and Dessert Factory) to donate to children using the giving machines.

ADVERTORIAL

WATCH: Live Coverage Light The World Giving Machine at Ayala Center Cebu

WATCH: Live Coverage Press Conference of Light The World Giving Machine at Ayala Center Cebu