Orange Brutus Ayala Center Cebu reopens

After a temporary closure for renovations, Orange Brutus Ayala Center Cebu branch has reopened its doors, rekindling the joy of its loyal patrons and bringing back its mouthwatering classics.

The revamped Orange Brutus Ayala Center branch, with its cozy ambiance and delectable menu, welcomes back its eager customers craving Orange Brutus’ famous Sizzling Burger Steak.

To mark their return, Orange Brutus Ayala Center Cebu branch offers a special promotion: Buy one Sizzling Burger Steak, get another one for free from November 3 to 9, 2023.

Orange Brutus was founded in Cebu City in 1980. Over the years, it has become an institution in the region, known for its delicious menu and welcoming atmosphere. The name “Orange Brutus” is a play on the words “orange” (representing fresh fruit juices and desserts) and “brutus” (which symbolizes the strength and fortitude of the brand).

