Double Accolades for Quest Hotel at the Virtus Awards and Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards

Quest Hotel Cebu, November 16, 2023 – The hospitality industry’s pinnacle recognition for sales and marketing is the HSMA’s Virtus Awards, held at the City of Dreams in Manila on November 10, 2023. Among those recognized was Cesar Villaganas, the Senior Sales Manager at Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu, who clinched the coveted title of Outstanding Sales and Marketing Manager of the Year.

Villaganas, who has been an integral part of Quest Hotel for a decade, began his journey as a waiter and steadily ascended the corporate ranks. Recently promoted to Senior Sales Manager, his tenure showcases exceptional leadership skills and a penchant for innovative sales strategies that have been instrumental in propelling hotel sales to new heights.

“It is a great honor to receive this prestigious award. I share this recognition with the exceptional team at Quest Hotel Cebu, whose dedication and passion have been instrumental in achieving our goals,” said Cesar Villaganas, expressing gratitude for the acknowledgment.

Adding to the celebration of excellence, Quest Hotel Cebu emerged as the Sustainability Champion at the Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards held on November 15, 2023. The hotel’s relentless commitment to sustainability practices, environmental stewardship, and community engagement has solidified its position as a leader in responsible tourism.

This accolade reaffirms Quest Hotel Cebu’s unwavering dedication to implementing innovative sustainability initiatives and underscores its pledge to create a positive impact on the environment and the local community.

“We are immensely proud of this recognition. Sustainability is ingrained in our ethos, and this award validates our ongoing efforts to make a meaningful difference,” remarked the hotel’s general manager, Mia Singson-Leon.

The dual triumphs at the Virtus Awards and the Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards underscore Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.

