Korean tourists rescued by Moalboal Coast Guard from half-submerged ‘banca’

CEBU, Philippines—ELEVEN Korean nationals who were about to go diving were rescued by personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Sub Station Moalboal in Cebu after the boat they were on began listing just off the waters of Barangay Basdiot on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The Korean divers who were rescued were Bo Sung Kyung (21), Jun Tae Kim (27), Deuk Yoo Kim (43), Hyun Ju Lee (28), Jae Min Choi (22), Mian An Lee (26), Suan Young Lin (36), Jae Sue Kim (32), Soon Sin Lee (26), Vo Yon Jang (33), Tae Hang Lee (45).

According to an incident report filed by Coast Guard Petty Officer 2 Mark Eduard Calme, PCG Moalboal received a call from a concerned citizen at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday about a half-submerged motorized banca.

The coast guard team, with Calme, Seaman 1 Lemuel Baltunado, Seaman 2 Lester Baingan, Seaman 2 Mark Avel Reyes and Seaman 2 Elzahayde

Appi, reached the area at 1:10 p.m. and saw that nearby motorized bancas have already rescued some of the passengers of the ill-stricken boat piloted by Melbert Buesmon.

At 1:20, or about 30 minutes after receiving the call, the coast guard assisted in towing the half-submerged banca towards land.

According to the coast guard, the boat started sinking after it struck a still unidentified object while underway.

At 3:30 p.m., the coast guard team returned to base without any further incident.

Shortly after, a video of the boat in distress began circulating on social media.

The Korean tourists had already been rescued by the time the video came out.

