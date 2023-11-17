Discover Amazing Deals at Cebu Home Builders Centre’s Mega Year End Sale!

Cebu Homes Builders Centre, a prominent Cebuano brand specializing in building and DIY materials, Floor and Wall Tiles, Bathroom Accessories, Sanitarywares, Hardwares, and more, is hosting its highly anticipated Mega Year End Sale. Running from November 15 to December 15, this sale offers shoppers discounts ranging from a minimum of 20% to a maximum of 70% on select items.

Cebu Home Builders Centre’s Mega Year End Sale offers extensive choices and significant savings at their branches in Banilad, Mactan, N. Bacalso, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and Carcar.

This event isn’t just about shopping; shoppers who spend a minimum of P5,000.00 at any branch stand a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Vios car and can also be among the 26 lucky winners to receive Php 10,000 worth of grocery gift certificates. Let’s explore the highlights of this sale through a guided tour with Jaime De Leon, the Banilad Branch Operations Manager of Cebu Home and Builders Centre.

Light Fixtures

De Leon highlighted that shoppers can enjoy a substantial 70% discount on outdoor lights, ceiling lamps, decorative lights, and wall lamps. These additions can significantly enhance your home’s aesthetics, creating a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Specialists are available in each section to assist shoppers in determining their specific home needs.

Moreover, the chandelier section showcases various trendy options including minimalist designs, crystalized, drop, shell frosted, and Classic Chandeliers. This wide selection ensures that shoppers can find the perfect chandelier to imbue any room with a warm and welcoming ambiance, unmatched by other light fixtures.

For your Kitchen Space

De Leon presented kitchen brands known for their durability, particularly due to their stainless-steel composition that resists corrosion and rust. This durability assures shoppers of practical and long-lasting purchases suitable not only for home use but also for industrial settings.

For your Bathroom or Toilet Space

The sale also highlights a variety of bathroom accessories and sets, offering choices from Traditional chrome stainless steel to Matte Black accessories and a range of rain shower sets. Shoppers have ample options to cater to their specific preferences and requirements.

Furthermore, De Leon showcased the latest one-way or two-way sanitary closets with customizable features, such as the choice of having pre-installed mirrors or not. Additionally, discounts of 20% and 30% are available on selected items like Cabinet Sink Sets and specially designed powder room sets, providing shoppers with affordable yet stylish options to enhance their spaces.

For more details and availability, shoppers can visit their website at https://cebuhomebuilders.com/ or stay updated through their Facebook page @cebuhomeandbuilders.

ADVERTORIAL

WATCH: Guided Tour with Jaime De Leon, Cebu Home and Builders Centre – Banilad Operations Manager