Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee national costume

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Behold Sergeant Michelle Marquez Dee. She is indeed the embodiment of grace and pride as Miss Universe Philippines.

In her Instagram post, Michelle unveils her national costume, a masterpiece that holds the essence of the Philippines.

In her caption, she expresses the symbolism woven into every thread of the “solihiya” pattern, an iconic design reflecting the unity and artistry of the Philippine islands.

With each intricate detail, Michelle stands as a living representation of the nation’s rich heritage.

“ In the grand tapestry of the Philippines comes a National Costume as stunning as its archipelago. Behold, Sergeant Michelle Marquez Dee, Miss Universe Philippines, adorned in the nation’s pride and heritage. With each thread woven into the “solihiya” pattern, an iconic design used in the tropics of the Philippines, it embraces her body flawlessly — unfolding the story of the islands’ unity and artistry. 🇵🇭” reads part of her caption.

Once you take a closer look at her costume, you can see wings on her back in the colors of the Philippine flag and her captain’s hat as a salute to her role as an Air Force reservist for our country.

What do you think of Michelle’s National Costume?

