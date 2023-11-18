Cebu City police rescue teams ‘prepared’ for emergencies amid bad weather

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Search and rescue personnel from the different police stations in Cebu City are ready to provide assistance in case of emergencies due to the bad weather brought by the low-pressure area (LPA).

This was the assurance made by Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

READ: Cebu to experience intense heavy rain showers in next 5 days – Pagasa Mactan

Where the LPA is

According to data from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA was estimated at 605 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar as of 3 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The weather agency also said in its latest forecast that they are monitoring another LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) estimated at 2,495 kilometers east of Mindanao.

READ: Wet weather in Cebu expected until weekend

More rains in Cebu

The presence of the LPA is expected to bring more rain to several parts of the country, including Cebu, and is forecast to last the whole weekend.

With the possible flooding that may occur due to the wet weather condition, police in Cebu City assured that they were ready to conduct operations to rescue citizens from their houses if needed.

READ: Pagasa-Mactan warns of fake ‘strong typhoon’ updates

Coordinated with Cebu City government

Rafter told reporters that they had coordinated with the local government unit here on the preparations needed to ensure that the public would remain safe amid the weather condition.

“Ang atong kapulisan, [under] sa city director nga si Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, in coordination with the LGU, have been already preparing,” she said.

(Our policemen [under] the city director, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, in coordination with the LGU, have been already preparaing.)

READ: Cebu City prepares for possible weather disturbance this week

Convergence meeting

Rafter also said that the CCPO city director attended a convergence meeting headed by Cebu City Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia with the presence of the department heads to prepare for the possible effects of the LPA in the city.

She added that the Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel in every police station in the city were on standby in case of emergencies and to assist the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

“Sa atong kapulisan, anaa kitay mga trained nga mga personnel kaning SAR, kaning search and rescue operation nato nga ipahigayon. Naka-standby na na sila and then we have already prepared also our ginagmay nga mga equipment nga magamit nato puhon. In support to the CDRRMO in case nga naay dili maayo gyud nga dangatan kining [LPA],” said Rafter.

(For our police, we have trained personnel, this SAR, our search and rescue operation that we can conduct. They are already on standby and then we have already prepared also the few equipment that we can use later. In support to the CDRRMO in case that something worse will happen [LPA].)

READ: Mandaue City on blue alert status due to LPA

Cebu City Police Office exec: QRTs ready

“We have prepared our QRTs (Quick Response Team), sa atong mga station. Bawat station nato, naa tay mga QRT who can respond in case nga manginahanglan og security assistance or bisag unsa nga mahatag namo sa kalihukan nya dira sa pag-pangandam ug pagresponde sa unsa man nga abuton or unsa mangresulta puhon sa [LPA],” she added.

(We have prepared our QRTs (Quick Response Teams), in our stations. Each of our station, we have the QRT, who can respond in case we are needed for security assistance, or whatever assistance we can give here in preparation or in responding in whatever things that we can do or whatever will be the result of the [LPA].)

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa Mactan, said on Saturday that the rainy conditions would be expected until Monday, November 20, and advised fishermen to refrain from setting sail due to the wind speed ranging between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

ALSO READ: LPA to enter PAR, trough to bring rains to 10 areas — Pagasa

Cebu City Command Center emergency hotlines

On its social media page, the CDRRMO also advised the public to remain alert, prepare their disaster kits filled with necessities, and to always monitor the latest weather forecast to stay updated.

In case of emergencies, individuals can contact the Cebu City Command Center emergency hotlines at: 166/262-1424, 09325377770, 09471780000, or 09178399896.

/Carlo

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP