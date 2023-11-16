Mandaue City on blue alert status due to LPA

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) is on a blue alert status in preparation for the weather disturbance that is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, November 17.

A blue alert status means that all CDRRMO personnel and equipment are placed on standby in case of emergency.

“Sa atoang nakuha nga information sa Pagasa ug sa ila’ng mga press release, kani umaabot nga low pressure area nag carry sila og heavy to intense rainfall. With that, we are expecting, simbako naa unya mahitabo nga pagbaha. Og kun grabe ang pag-uwan, simbako basin adunay mahitabo nga landslide,” CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez said in an interview on Thursday, Nov. 16.

In addition, Ybañez said that they already checked and tested the city’s Early Warning Systems (EWS) that were installed near the rivers in Cambogaong, Pulang Bukid, City Scape, Innodata, and the 6.5 relocation site in Barangay Paknaan, among others.

The city’s EWS include a camera, alarm, speaker, and sensor that are used to monitor the water level of nearby rivers and alert the residents if evacuation was already needed.

Each of the EWS are connected to the Mandaue Command Center.

Moreover, Ybañez said they have already sent instructions for the DRRMO in the 27 barangays to place their personnel and equipment on standby.

Possible evacuation sites have also been identified.

Ybañez said that the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) called for a pre-disaster assessment on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to discuss the city’s preparations for the Low Pressure Area that is expected to enter PAR on Friday.

