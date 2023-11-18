Cebu to experience intense heavy rain showers in next 5 days – Pagasa Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu island will experience a slight to intense heavy downpour in the next five days due to the combined effect of the low-pressure area and shearline at 605 km East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, the weather bureau said.

The prevailing weather conditions have the potential to result in landslides and flooding, particularly in prone areas.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan), said that they had already issued a “yellow heavy warning” for northern Cebu, specifically areas from Compostela to Daanbantayan.

Weather forecast for Cebu

“Makita man gyud nato sa atong mga weather forecast nga daghan pang mga cloudiness ang muabot ug mga pagulan,” Quiblat told CDN Digital on Saturday, November 18.

(We can see in our weather forecast that there are more cloudiness and chances of rain.)

Quiblat further mentioned that from the weekend until Monday, November 20, the metro could expect rainy conditions accompanied by wind speeds ranging between 30 to 40 kilometers per hour.

“Dili nato kumpyansahan ang hangin. Mobring ni siyag tag-as nga balod so delikado ni para sa atong gagmayng sakyanan pang dagat, labi na ng sakayan sa atong mga mangingisda,” he said.

(Let us not take the winds for granted. This will bring big waves so it is dangerous for our small sea vessels, especially the boats of our fishermen.)

No island hopping

Quiblat also advised against island-hopping during these weather conditions.

Additionally, the Pagasa chief mentioned that Metro Cebu would likely witness an improvement in weather conditions, potentially beginning on Tuesday, November 21.

“Expected nato nga kaning low-pressure area mo less likely na mahimo siyang bagyo, siguro sa Lunes or Martes, gianticipate nato nga muhinay siya,” Quiblat said.

(We are expecting this low-pressure area that will less likely become a typhoon, perhaps this Monday or Tuesday, we are anticipating that this will weaken.)

Weather conditions in Cebu to remain unchanged

Nevertheless, if the low-pressure area develops into a tropical depression, the weather conditions are expected to remain unchanged meaning, meaning Cebu will still experience slight to intense rainfall in the next five days.

The heat index is projected to fluctuate between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius until November 20.

However, a shift towards sunnier weather is anticipated on November 21 and 22, with temperatures ranging from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

“Maminaw gyud sa update sa weather information on social media aron makahibalo gyud unsay buhaton,” Quiblat advised.

(Listen to the updates on the weather information on social media so that you will know what to do.)

