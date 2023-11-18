DILG mobilizes emergency teams to help earthquake victims in Mindanao
MANILA, Philippines — Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has dispatched emergency personnel to respond to the earthquake victims.
This operation comes, in the aftermath of a magnitude 6.8 tremor that rocked several provinces in Mindanao on Friday afternoon.
According to DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos, DILG has sent out fire trucks, ambulances, rescue trucks, and personnel to help the affected people.
“Mayroon na tayong nai-deploy na 292 fire trucks, 17 ambulansya at 9 na rescue trucks at halos 1,800 na emergency personnel na handang magbigay ng tulong anumang oras sa mga biktima,” Abalos said.
(We have deployed 292 fire trucks, 17 ambulances, 9 rescue trucks, and almost 1,800 emergency personnel who are ready to give help anytime to the victims.)
According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the strongest intensity or Intensity 8 was felt in Glan, Sarangani, and General Santos city.
As of Saturday morning, Office of Civil Defense of Civil Defense said at least seven people died from the disaster.
