Michelle Dee: How she made Miss Universe journey as show-stopping fashionista

Michelle Dee, who has a captivatiing style even before she won to represent the country in the beauty pageant, made the Miss Universe 2023 competition in El Salvador a playground for her to display her eye for fashion in her daily activities.

Dee strayed from the usual pageant patty dresses to take on edgier yet elegant outfits as she displayed looks from the city girl chic to eye-catching beach babe to that of a sophisticated lady.

‘Stay tuned for real-time updates from the Miss Universe 2023 event!’

LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe 2023

Aside from her preliminary looks, let us look back at some of the most fashion-forward ensembles Dee wore in her Miss Universe journey.

Closed-door interview

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Dee was a Barbie doll personified in a hot pink Mark Bumgarner blazer dress for her closed-door interview. Large pink ribbons, which were sewn on the skirt, stood as the pièce de résistance as it gave the ensemble a glamorous boost without being too over the top. The look was paired with black strappy heels by Jojo Bragais and a black bag.

READ: Michelle Dee among top 3 picks in Miss Universe 2023 by global pageant observers

Confident with her ‘long-legged’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

In true Melanie Marquez à la “I’m confident with my long-legged” fashion, Michelle Dee showed off her statuesque legs in a black-and-white Rubin Singer one-piece swimsuit and matching wide-leg pants. The surf-ready ensemble follows a zebra-like pattern while the asymmetrical neckline compliments the outfit’s busy pattern.

READ: Why Michelle Dee opted for short hair in Miss Universe journey

Touching down in denim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renz Reyes (@_renzreyes)

In contrast to frilly dresses or gemstone-encrusted ensembles, Dee welcomed El Salvador in a utilitarian denim co-ord set by Renz Reyes. The ensemble was paired with her short hair in curls, and a handbag and high-heeled ankle boots by Yves Saint Laurent.

The edgy look is a breath of fresh air from the usual pageant patty looks by past candidates as it sets the stage for the crossover stunner to showcase her personality through fashion.

READ: Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee national costume

Snake queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Paying tribute to her signature snake-like image, Dee was the embodiment of a sassy serpentine in a Jaz Cerezo snake-print pantsuit paired with strappy black heels. The matching suit was made extra alluring with a low neckline and its ribbon-like detail — which added an element of femininity to the ensemble.

READ: Michelle Dee among ‘top 10 standouts’ in Miss Universe prelims

Upgraded basics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Dee’s leather blazer during rehearsal is proof that an oversized blazer is a must in anyone’s wardrobe. It transforms an everyday outfit into an upgraded ensemble — which adds a needed oomph to the beauty queen’s sports bra, leggings, and comfy trainers.

READ: Miss Universe 2023: Catriona proud sa mga gibuhat ni Michelle sa prelims sa beauty pageant

A touch of Audrey Hepburn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Despite having a full schedule, Dee still looked as sophisticated as ever in her black Ulysses Caragayan mini dress which appeared to be a modern twist to Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in the hit film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

What makes the ensemble true to her personality are the little embellishments such as the boat neckline and the structured leather mini bag from Eva Innocenti.

Beachy glam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Dee made waves — literally and figuratively — in a striking two-piece purple dress by Angela Taloza when she went exploring with her fellow candidates. The ensemble showed off the beauty queen in a hubadera-like fashion with its wave-like pattern, a bra top with a halter neckline extending to the skirt, and a high slit up to the lower abdomen.

Flower power

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Flowers are one of the popular trends of the season, and Dee took advantage of it, but in a very sophisticated powder blue mini dress with blown-up floral details which were handsewn by none other than Mark Bumgarner.

The dress, which comes from the designer’s Spring Summer 2024 collection, was put together with a black ribbon tied around her waist and a mini leather clutch.

Netted glamour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

In what seemed to be a downtime from her busy schedule, Dee enjoyed another beach trip in an edgy ensemble composed of a light blue bikini by Helen Piece and a net-like cover-up by Ulysses Caragayan.

Effortless sophistication

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryuji Shiomitsu (@ryujishiomitsu)

Dee was the belle of the Miss Universe gala dinner in an all-black two-piece couture gown by Abdul Gaffar. The structured gown, with its turtleneck collar and cape-like top, was put together with Christopher Munar earrings and a leather mini clutch by Mark Bumgarner.

Wearing black in a pageant-related event — especially when glamorous and queen-like looks take center stage — is a fashionable risk but the crossover beauty queen pulled it off with such ease that she emerged as one of the standouts.