Michelle Dee is in the Top 10 of Miss Universe 2023

Michelle Dee has entered the Top 10 at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador on Saturday, Nov. 18 (morning of Nov. 19 in the Philippines) following the global tilt’s swimsuit competition.

Dee proved that she’s one of the strongest contenders after being called sixth during the coronation night after flaunting her slim physique and sassy pasarela on the global tilt’s runway.

Here are the candidates who made it to the Top 10:

Karla Guilfu (Puerto Rico)

Antonnnia Porsild (Thailand)

Camila Escribens (Peru)

Camila Avella (Colombia)

Sheynnis Palacios (Nicaragua)

Michelle Dee (Philippines)

Isabella Garcia-Manzo (El Salvador)

Diana Silva (Venezuela)

Moraya Wilson (Australia)

Athenea Pérez (Spain)

The candidates are set to display their grace and poise in the evening gown competition where they will be trimmed to the Top 5.

Prior to the coronation, Dee was named as one of the top picks to succeed R’Bonney Gabriel for the Miss Universe title along with Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios and Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild.

