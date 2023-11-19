Speaker Romualdez denies impeachment moves vs Sara Duterte at House

SAN FRANCISCO — Speaker Martin Romualdez has denied there are moves to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte following the controversy on her confidential and intelligence funds.

“I’m not aware of anything. Nothing filed, no news of that,” Romualdez told reporters in an interview at the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation here.

“I don’t know, I don’t know your sources but there’s nothing in the offing, nothing in general,” Romualdez said.

ACT Teachers party list Rep. France Castro earlier said there were discussions circulating among House members on the possible impeachment of Duterte.

Several House leaders have already dismissed the issue with House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe calling the alleged impeachment against Duterte as “fake news.”

ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo also said “there is no substance to these discussions; no such thing has been deliberated among party leaders or the House leadership.”

Asked about his relationship with Duterte, Romualdez shortly responded: “Very good, very good.”

