LPA near Mindanao weakens, new one likely to form in 2 to 3 days, says Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – The low-pressure area (LPA) monitored east of Surigao del Norte has weakened into a shallow circulation, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19.

The LPA, last spotted 465 kilometers east of Surigao City, will no longer have direct effects on the weather, Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estajera said during a 4 p.m. public weather update.

However, Filipinos can still expect unfavorable weather in the coming days due to emerging weather disturbances.

“We have monitored cloud clusters at the Sulu Sea and near Eastern Luzon [but] we do not foresee any of them intensifying into a cyclone,” Estajera said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“But this one near the Sulu sea is likely to turn into a low-pressure area in two to three days,” he continued.

Estajera said that the cloud cluster spotted in Mindanao will bring rains over Southern Luzon, the western section of Visayas, western portions of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, in a bulletin, the state weather bureau forecast cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the areas of Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Palawan, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

The weather bureau likewise said that the rest of Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Further, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Quezon, and the rest of Bicol Region, Metro Manila, and the rest of Luzon are forecast to experience cloudy skies with light rains.

Flash floods and landslides remain likely, especially in areas that have experienced torrential rainfall in the past few days, Pagasa warned.

RELATED STORIES:

Tropical Depression weakens into low-pressure area

Wet weather in Cebu expected until weekend

Cebu to experience heavy rains in next 5 days – Pagasa Mactan

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP