UCLM beats CIT-U, earns semis ticket for the first time in Cesafi HS cage wars

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | November 19,2023 - 07:12 PM

The UCLM Webmasters after their game in the Cesafi.

The UCLM Webmasters after their game in the Cesafi. | CDN Digital photo / Glendale G. Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters is nearing to earn a twice-to-beat advantage in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 23 high school basketball tilt after defeating the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens, 82-77, on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

UCLM now has a franchise-record of eight wins with one defeat to stay on top of the team standings. 

They can finish their season with an exclamation point if they win over the gutsy University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in their last elimination round game on November 26. 

During their game at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, Geo Rey Lumagod put up a big game for the UCLM Webmasters from his 25-point outing. Arnold Miñoza unloaded 19 markers and Revo Lao added 15 points. 

Tom Maluya and Sam Kyle Aballe scored 22 and 20 points, respectively for CIT-U as their team ended their forgettable season with a 2-7 card although they still have a game on November 25 against the defending champions, the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles.

The UC Baby Webmasters.

The UC Baby Webmasters. | By Glendale Rosal

UC 58, CBSAA 55 

Meanwhile, the UC Baby Webmasters completed a 58-55 come-from-behind win over the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers in the other high school game on Sunday.

The win kept the Baby Webmasters’ semifinals hopes alive as they improved their record to 6-3 (win-loss) to put them at the sixth spot momentarily.

CBSAA is at the seventh place after they suffered their fifth loss in nine games, virtually ending their hopes of making it into the semifinals.

UC now tied their record with the CEC Dragons and the UV Baby Green Lancers, making each of their last remaining games very crucial. 

Trailing 37-52 in the final six minutes, all hope seemed lost for the Baby Webmasters until Lourdonie Cuyos and Gemini Abellana Jr. connived in their epic comeback, turning the game completely around in their favor.

Abellana and Cuyos combined for 15 points in UC’ s pivotal comeback. 

After Joshua Sabando’s go-ahead basket, 56-55, with less than a minute left to play,  Cuyos calmly canned both his free throws with 18 ticks left to seal  UC’s huge comeback. 

Cuyos scored eight of his 12 points, while Abellana poured seven of his 11 points in the final quarter where the Baby Webmasters outscored the Trailblazers,  21-4.

Karl Dosdos had 13 points while Ryko Batuigas added 11 points for CBSAA. 

Read Next

