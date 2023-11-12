Magis Eagles snap UCLM’s seven game winning streak in Cesafi HS hoop wars 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles officially ended the historic-unbeaten run of the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters with a hard-fought 59-51 victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The win now ties the SHS-AdC and UCLM at the top spot of the team standings with both having seven wins and one defeat.

UCLM held the top spot of the high school team standings for a long while after achieving an unprecedented 7W-0L record for the first time since their participation in the league.

However, that stellar run from the Webmasters finally came to an end after they lost to the Cesafi’s high school defending champions during their game on Sunday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Jared Bahay once again topscored the Magis Eagles with 17 points, while big man Jelo Mar Rota added 10 points.

Arnold Miñoza also scored 17 points for UCLM, while Geo Rey Lumagod chipped in 10 points in their losing efforts.

The Magis Eagles virtually controlled the entirety of the game after leading double digits in all three quarters. They wrapped up the third period with a 17-point lead, 48-31, their biggest in the game.

However, the Webmasters showed some fight in the final period after cutting the lead to just six, 50-56, after bursting a 19-8 run.

Fortunately, Bahay was there to save the Magis Eagles from a defeat when he sank a clutch trey with a minute left in the game. It gave the Magis Eagles a nine-point cushion, 59-50.

UCLM desperately tried to answer Bahay’s three-point shot, but failed. Miñoza managed to shoot from the charity stripe, and nailed one to come up with the final score, 59-51.

