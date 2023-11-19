Mexico is host country for Miss Universe 2024

Another Latin nation will take the reins of crowning a new queen as Mexico was announced as the host country for the next Miss Universe pageant.

During the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night in El Salvador, Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú announced in a video presentation that Mexico was chosen as the headquarters of the pageant’s 73rd edition.

“Its beauty is infinite like a dreamy landscape. The most ample traditional cuisine, a legacy from the ancestral Aztec and Mayan culture. With great love and respect for my country. How could I not love it? With all these beautiful things combined, it has everything,” Cantu said.

The businessman also gave the “most cordial welcome” to the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), as seen in a video captured by one @MissMexicoou on X (formerly Twitter).

MEXICOOOOOO SEDE DE MISS UNIVERSE 2024 ✨👑🇲🇽 Por quinto año, México será sede de Miss Universo y recibirá a más de 80 candidatas. @RaulRochaCantu #MissUniverso #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/UL4XjMBM2I — Miss Mexico 🌐 (@MissMexicoou) November 19, 2023

This marks the fifth time Mexico will host the global tilt after its past editions in 1978, 1989, 1993, and 2007.

Mexico won three Miss Universe crowns since the pageant’s inception in 1952, namely, Lupita Jones (1991), Ximena Navarrete (2010), and Andrea Meza (2020).

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua was recently crowned as Miss Universe 2023, after succeeding Filipino-American sustainable fashion designer R’Bonney Gabriel who represented the USA.

