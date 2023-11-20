UV Green Lancers destroy CRMC Mustangs in Cesafi hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers handed the newcomers, the Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs their worst beating, 89-57, to climb on top of the team standings in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 23 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sunday, November 19, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers put on a dominant outing, beating the Mustangs by 32 points to stretch their immaculate record to eight wins and secure a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the semifinals.

UV of head coach Gary Cortes has two games left in the elimination round. They will be up against the University of San Carlos (USC) on November 23 and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers on November 26.

Regardless of their last two games’ outcomes, the Green Lancers have already secured themselves the top spot of the semifinals and a twice-to-beat advantage against the No. 4 team that is still being disputed by USPF, USC, and USJ-R Jaguars.

From a six-point lead in the first period, 19-13, the Green Lancers unloaded 22-14 run to establish a double-digit lead, 41-27, in halftime.

Not satisfied, the Green Lancers stretched their lead to 25, 60-35, heading into the final period.

They went on to lead as many as 35 points, 89-54, in the endgame to finish off the Mustangs.

Kent Ivo Salarda registered a game-high 22 points for UV, while Froilan Maglasang added 13 markers. Team captain Jimpaul Amistoso and AJ Sacayan each scored 10 points for the defending champions.

CRMC’s Redjhee Reciemento had 14 points, while Yzah Dugaduga added 11 points as their team virtually ended their debut season after last night’s loss.

