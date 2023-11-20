Fuel prices slashed by 60 centavos to 75 centavos per liter on Nov. 21

Rollback of pump prices of petroleum products by as much as 75 centavos per liter will be implemented on Tuesday, November 21.

This is because of slowing global demand of these products.

In separate advisories, local oil firms said they would slash the prices of gasoline by P0.75 per liter and diesel by P0.65 per liter. The price of kerosene will likewise decline by P0.60 per liter.

Shell and Seaoil will implement the rollbacks by 6 a.m., followed by CleanFuel at 4:01 p.m.

Cuts in Fuel prices due to low demand

According to the Department of Energy Oil Industry Management Bureau, this is due mainly to lower demand in the United States and China, as well as an increase in weekly crude inventories.

This marks the fourth consecutive week of rollbacks for diesel and kerosene, and the third for gasoline.

Last week, pump prices declined by P3 per liter for diesel, P0.70 per liter for gasoline and P2.30 per liter for kerosene.

