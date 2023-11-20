Earthquake rocks Samar, tremors felt in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked several parts of the Visayas on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), in its latest earthquake bulletin, said the quake occurred at 12:57 p.m.

Its epicenter was located 16 kilometers southeast of Calbiga in Samar, with a depth of 77 kilometers.

Phivolcs also recorded Instrumental Intensity V in Catbalogan City in Samar, and Intensity IV in the town of Palo in the neighboring province of Leyte.

Intensity is based on the ground motion people feel in the affected area while instrumental intensity is the quake’s strength measured by an intensity meter or scale.

READ: Earthquake in Mindanao: Death toll rises to 9

Earthquake felt in Cebu

Residents from various parts of Cebu also claimed to have felt slight tremors.

Several netizens also posted screenshots of Google’s Android Earthquake Alert System, warning them of slight movement on the ground due to the earthquake it detected in Leyte.

The earthquake that rocked Samar comes days after a strong earthquake, measuring 6.8-magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Sarangani and other provinces in southern Mindanao.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts Sarangani on Friday

No tsunami threat after 6.8 quake off Sarangani town – Phivolcs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP