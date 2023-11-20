Sara Duterte says she is not interested to run for president in 2028

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has expressed her disinterest in running for president in the 2028 national elections.

Duterte said her future decisions would depend on “God’s plan,” saying that she did not intend to become the vice president.

“Hindi ko naman talaga ambisyon na tumakbo as vice president lalong lalo na ang president alam niyo naman lahat yan, sinabi ko naman na di ko gusto na tumakbo as president,” Duterte told reporters in an ambush interview on Sunday.

(It was not my ambition to run as vice president, let alone president. You all know that I already said I have no plans to run as president.)

When asked about the rumors of the alleged impeachment moves against her, Duterte said they would release a statement addressing the matter “at the appropriate time.”

“We are currently doing our due diligence about this one, and we will release a comment in appropriate time,” Duterte said.

Earlier, Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro was quoted saying that discussions were circulating within the lower chamber regarding the potential impeachment of Duterte.

In August, she said that the Makabayan bloc is entertaining the possibility of filing an impeachment case against Duterte over her secret fund request for her office and the Department of Education.

Last November 16, House lawmakers denied such discussions on the impeachment plans.

Moreover, amid the reported “cracks” in “UniTeam,” Duterte said her relationship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is “okay.”

“We are okay. Well, I believe that I still have the trust of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Speaker Romualdez denies impeachment moves vs Sara Duterte at House

VP Sara Duterte: Secret funds’ critics ‘enemies of the people’

Pimentel: Duterte’s secret funds may be restored in bicam

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP