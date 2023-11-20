USPF Panthers eye more wins to tighten hold on No. 3 spot of Cesafi men’s hoops rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers will try to cement their hold of the No. 3 spot of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball standings as the final four looms.

However, the Panthers would need to take care first of the newcomers, Felipe R. Verallo Foundation College (FRVFC) Blue Dragons on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum at 6:00 p.m.

READ: UV Green Lancers destroy CRMC Mustangs in Cesafi hoop wars

Panthers have two games left

The Panthers have two games left in the elimination round including their date with the Blue Dragons tomorrow. Their next match is on November 26 against the undefeated and defending champions, University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers.

They currently have a record of six wins and two defeats to stay at the No. 3 spot in the team standings with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars (6-3) and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors (5-4) also looking to close their elimination round campaigns with a win.

READ: Bingil drops 33 points as USPF outlasts USJ-R in Cesafi OT thriller

OT win against Jaguars

Last Saturday, the Panthers eked out a hard-fought 63-55 overtime victory against the Jaguars, while the Blue Dragons have already finished their elimination round campaign at the bottom of the team standings with their 1-8 card.

Meanwhile, the USJ-R Baby Jaguars are also looking to tighten their grip of the No. 2 spot in the high school division.

They will face the one of the three-bottom ranked teams, the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves at 5:15 p.m. tomorrow.

READ: USPF escapes USC in Cesafi thriller

Baby Jaguars

The Baby Jaguars are fresh from defeating the UV Baby Green Lancers last Saturday, 58-52, improving their record to a 7-1 slate, behind league-leader UCLM (8-1).

USJ-R already secured a slot in the semifinals, all they need right now is to lock in for the No. 2 spot to earn a twice-to-beat advantage.

After their game against the Greywolves, they must beat the defending champions and No. 3 ranked SHS-AdC Magis Eagles on Sunday, November 26 in the last day of the elimination round.

READ: UAAP: Adamson braces for Ateneo playoff after great escape

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP