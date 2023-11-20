Bongbong cites ‘excellent’ ties with Sara: We don’t want her impeached

HONOLULU, Hawaii — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday (Philippine time) said he does not want Vice President Sara Duterte impeached.

“We don’t want her impeached. She does not deserve to be impeached,” Marcos told reporters here before flying back to Manila.

Asked about his relationship with Duterte, he said: “Excellent.”

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro was the first to raise the issue of Duterte’s impeachment, saying there were “informal discussions” about the vice president’s possible removal from office among her colleagues.

