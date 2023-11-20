Person of interest identified in killing of security guard

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has already identified a person of interest in the killing of a security guard in Sitio Pool 2, Barangay Lapu-Lapu City, on Sunday evening, November 19, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, however, refused to name the person of interest as they are still conducting further investigation on the case.

The victim was identified as Benigno Melancolico Dacullo, of legal age, and a resident of Barangay Basak.

Dacullo worked as a security guard for an establishment in the said place.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim bought a bottle of beer from a nearby store prior to the shooting. A few moments later, an unidentified assailant fired at Dacullo several times, hitting his head and causing his instantaneous death. The gunman then fled.

Police recovered three empty shells of an undetermined caliber of firearm from the crime scene.

Torres added that a personal grudge might be the motive for the killing, as the victim was involved in a heated argument with someone in the area.

