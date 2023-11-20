Pulitzer awardee Ronan Farrow says Michelle Dee was ‘robbed’ after Miss Universe exit

Even Pulitzer award-winning investigative journalist Ronan Farrow believed that Michelle Dee had been deprived of the opportunity to shine in the final round of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

Farrow, the son of American actress Mia Farrow and filmmaker Woody Allen, posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, “Miss Philippines was robbed, shaking and crying.”

Farrow, a lawyer, won the Pulitzer for his report on allegations of sexual abuse against filmmaker Harvey Weinstein, who would later be convicted in a Los Angeles court for several counts.

On the same thread, Farrow said that he’s happy for Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, who won this year’s Miss Universe crown, which is also the first for her country.

Meanwhile, Dee’s friends Rhian Ramos, Kylie Padilla, and Max Collins are among the many pageant fans who were dismayed by the beauty queen’s exit after her Top 10 finish during the Miss Universe coronation night in El Salvador last Nov. 18 (Nov. 19 in Manila). In their shared posts, the fans appeared to imply irregularity in the pageant results.

RELATED STORIES

Michelle Dee performance in Miss U praised by Winwyn Marquez, other beauty queens

Michelle Dee deserves to be in the top 5 of Miss Universe 2023, netizens say