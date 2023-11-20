Michelle Dee performance in Miss U praised by Winwyn Marquez, other beauty queens

Stay tuned for more Miss Universe 2023 updates!

Winwyn Marquez, the cousin of Michelle Marquez Dee or Michelle Dee, and fellow Filipina beauty queens praise the Miss Universe Philippines candidate for showing “poise, grace, and confidence” throughout her journey in the beauty pageant.

Winwyn Marquez, aside from being the cousin of Michelle Dee, is also Reina Hispanoamericana 2017.

Dee ended her Miss Universe 2023 stint in the Top 10 of the pageant, which was eventually won by Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Despite Dee’s loss, Marquez applauded the crossover stunner for “shining like a true queen” while bringing honor to their country.

“I wanted to take a moment to congratulate you on your incredible achievement in representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant,” she said on Instagram. “You have made us all tremendously proud with your poise, grace, and confidence on that stage. Your preparation and hard work showed in your every move, and you truly shone like the queen you are.”

Meanwhile, two other Filipino Miss Universe titleholders also praised Dee for her performance.

In her “Life updates with Pia” Instagram broadcast channel, 2015 titleholder Pia Wurtzbach admitted that she “couldn’t get over [her] what-ifs” if Dee advanced to the Top 5. She nonetheless clarified that Palacios “deserved” to win.

“I was rooting for the winner and I think that she’s very deserving,” she said. “Although, I’m still wondering what could’ve been if Michelle made it to the Top 5 and had the chance to answer a few questions. Because you know, she’s really good at Q&A and you think of what could’ve been but I don’t know. I’m still trying to absorb things.”

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray praised Dee for her successful “comeback story” in the pageant while thanking her for the “fight” on Instagram.

“Thank you for the fight. Yours is a comeback story that I know well, and so it’s with certainty that I can say, never denied, only redirected. Whatever you choose to pursue, we’re all right behind you! Mabuhay ka,” she wrote.

In a series of comments on Dee’s Instagram posts, Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx had nothing but praises for Dee’s performance.

“You are such a force! From your thoughts and ideas to your willpower and dedication for the Philippines,” she wrote. “We love you!!! Immensely proud of you.”

Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa said on X that Dee reaching the Top 10 is already an impressive feat in itself.

“Top 10 is top 10!!!!!!! Mabuhay ka (You made us proud), MMD!!!!! What a roller coaster of excitement and all the emotions in between. You made us proud!!!! Filipinas parin (still) thru and thru!!!!!

On the other hand, Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi said Dee “gave more than a good fight” in the global tilt, while noting that her evening gown is a “masterpiece.”

“Top 10 is no joke. Michelle gave more than a good fight. She did great! I’m super proud of you @michellemdee,” she wrote. “Pwede longer airtime for Michelle’s eg (Can we have a longer airtime for Michelle’s evening gown) look? That masterpiece deserves [its] own time slot.”

Shamcey Supsup-Lee, former beauty queen and national director of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization, said in an online interview with INQUIRER.net that Dee’s performance had put the Philippines back on the international stage as a “pageant powerhouse.”

“I still believe in my heart that [she] should have made it to the Top 5. But as I have always said, we can only control half the pie, the other half is beyond our control,” she added.

The Makati-born beauty queen, however, is not ending her pageant journey empty handed as she was named as the Spirit of Carnival awardee, Fan Vote winner, and one of the “Voice for Change” gold honorees where she talked about her lifelong advocacy for autism awareness and inclusivity.

Dee is currently in Mexico for a trip with her fellow Miss Universe delegates for a skincare event, per an ABS-CBN News TV report.