Kris Aquino breaks up again with Mark Leviste

Kris Aquino revealed that she parted ways with Batangas vice governor Mark Leviste again to prioritize her well-being, saying that her “love love isn’t a priority” amid her current medical condition.

Through her Instagram page on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, the Queen of All Media made clarifications regarding an exclusive interview with the politician by the Philippine Daily Inquirer about their relationship status.

In the article published last Nov. 9, Leviste said that he and Kris “are still together” and “still going strong.”

“…Unfortunately by the time that post came out, it was no longer true. A long distance relationship is difficult when undergoing very physically demanding treatments like my methotrexate and my Dupixent,” she said, referring to her medical treatments for her autoimmune diseases.

“The truth is that I chose to lessen the stressors in my life and put my well-being first,” she continued. “[On] November 3, 2023, I initiated our breakup. It was a well thought out decision based on choosing to do what’s best for me now. I’m dealing with so much and my love life isn’t a priority.”

Kris then gave an update on her health, revealing that her autoimmune markers “are slowly improving” and that two of her five autoimmune diseases are not a threat to her health at the moment.

“Maraming salamat po; against all odds I am slowly getting better and by God’s grace my autoimmune thyroiditis has gone into remission. And also because my doctors caught it early enough, my 5th autoimmune, the mixed connective tissue disease which was strongly pointing towards RA (rheumatoid arthritis) or SLE (lupus) in my latest panel seem to not be a present threat,” she stated.

“From five, I’m now just battling three, but one of them is the main [kontrabida] because it’s life threatening,” she added. “THANK YOU for your prayers. God really is listening.”

Reunion with Angeline Quinto

Kris also expressed her gratitude to singer Angeline Quinto, who visited the Queen of All Media in the United States and sang to her the theme song of her former talk show “Kris TV.” Quinto was with her non-showbiz partner Nonrev Daquina and their son Sylvio.

“It’s a great feeling to reminisce. That’s the good thing about the past, you get to choose which memories to bring with you,” Kris spoke of their reunion.

Quinto, for her part, showed moments from their reunion and thanked Kris’ sons Josh and Bimby, as well as Leviste who was also at Kris’ US home during the singer’s visit.

“I miss you and I love you, ate Kris. Ang tagal na kitang gustong puntahan sa US at finally, nagkita na ulit tayo,” Quinto addressed Kris. “Get well soon ate. Pag nakabalik kami dyan, lagi ka naming pupuntahan.”

(I had been wanting to visit you and finally, we saw each other again. Get well soon, big sister. We will visit you again when we return [to the US].)

